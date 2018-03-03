Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Friday's loss

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points (6-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Pacers.

While the blow to the face he took Wednesday may have impacted his efficiency, Antetokounmpo was still plenty productive in the loss. He's now got 31 double-doubles on the season, one shy of the career high he set in 2016-17, and he's even showing signs of finally becoming a consistent threat from long distance, shooting 38.5 percent (5-for-13) from three-point over his last six games.