Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Friday's win

Antetokounmpo scored 28 points (7-15 FG, 14-18 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Knicks.

He's now set a new career high with 33 double-doubles, with 16 games left on the schedule for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo continues to improve his game, averaging career highs in points and boards this season, and the 23-year-old has only to develop a three-point shot to become a fantasy force in every major category.