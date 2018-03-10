Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Friday's win
Antetokounmpo scored 28 points (7-15 FG, 14-18 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Knicks.
He's now set a new career high with 33 double-doubles, with 16 games left on the schedule for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo continues to improve his game, averaging career highs in points and boards this season, and the 23-year-old has only to develop a three-point shot to become a fantasy force in every major category.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in game-high 30 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces double-double in narrow loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leaves Wednesday's game with eye injury•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...