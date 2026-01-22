Antetokounmpo ended with a team-high 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

It was the first time in 12 games since his return from a calf strain that Antetokounmpo failed to score at least 20 points, although he still came through with his 16th double-double of the season. Since rejoining the lineup, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points, 9.7 boards, 4.8 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks while playing 29.1 minutes a contest, a much lower workload than the one he's gotten used to over the last couple of seasons.