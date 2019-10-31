Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in loss

Antetokounmpo scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Celtics.

Boston's defense did a solid job denying Giannis the ball, but he still recorded his fourth straight double-double to begin the season while chipping in plus defensive stats as well. After a couple of -- by his standards -- middling offensive performances, don't be surprised if Antetokounmpo breaks out Friday in a much more favorable matchup against the Magic.