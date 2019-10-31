Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in loss
Antetokounmpo scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Celtics.
Boston's defense did a solid job denying Giannis the ball, but he still recorded his fourth straight double-double to begin the season while chipping in plus defensive stats as well. After a couple of -- by his standards -- middling offensive performances, don't be surprised if Antetokounmpo breaks out Friday in a much more favorable matchup against the Magic.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flirts with triple-double once again•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses second triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs triple double in opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in 27 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Starting Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out with illness•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.