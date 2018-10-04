Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in preseason win
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-10 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Bulls.
The Bucks' Big Three of Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and Giannis each made a big impact in the team's preseason opener, with Antetokounmpo leading the way as per usual. After topping 25 points a game and averaging a double-double for the first time in his career last season, it's hard to imagine what the 23-year-old might be capable of as an encore as he continues his development.
