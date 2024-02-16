Antetokounmpo posted 35 points (15-17 FG, 5-9 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo registered his 16th game with at least 35 points this season, but his efforts and efficiency were not enough to lift Milwaukee to victory in the team's final game before the All-Star break. Despite the fact the Bucks have had a fair share of subpar performances in recent weeks, Antetokounmpo remains an elite fantasy alternative and a player capable of dominating on both ends of the court every time he steps on the court. He enters the All-Star break with averages of 30.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game since the beginning of February.