Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in 25 minutes

Antetokounmpo had 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-97 win at Brooklyn.

The reigning MVP only needed 25 minutes to pick up his eighth double-double of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 28.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 54.9 percent from the field in only 29.0 minutes per game since missing two games in late December. The Greek Freak is a stat-stuffing machine, and he should be in line for another monster outing Monday against the Bulls.