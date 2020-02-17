Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in All-Star loss

Antetokounmpo (personal) returned to action Sunday for Team Giannis in his squad's 157-155 loss to Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, finishing with 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' final two games before the break following the birth of his first child, but there was never any doubt that he would miss out the chance to captain an All-Star team in Chicago. The 25-year-old led his squad in scoring, but it wasn't for his side to hold off MVP Kawhi Leonard (30 points) and LeBron James' team. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will open their second-half schedule Thursday in Detroit.