Antetokounmpo had 15 points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 7-15 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo snuggled from the field and had a rough afternoon at the free throw line, but the Bucks still laid waste to the Warriors with relative ease. The two-time reigning MVP said earlier this week that he anticipates playing more minutes this season, but he saw only 27 minutes in Friday's blowout.