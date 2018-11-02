Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in close loss
Antetokounmpo (concussion) supplied 33 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
The Greek Freak had somewhat of a slow start before picking it up in the second half, finishing with his customary team-high figures in scoring and rebounds by the final buzzer. Antetokounmpo's point total was actually his highest of the season, and he appears to be fully recovered from the blow to the head suffered against the Magic two games ago that led to him missing last Monday's contest against the Raptors. Although the Bucks' perfect record is now by the wayside, the 23-year-old will look to continue spearheading Milwaukee's stellar season-opening run against the Kings on Sunday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clears protocol, will play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable with head injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Says he 'blacked out' Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in 21 points for sixth win of season•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive triple-double in statement win•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...