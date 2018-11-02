Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in close loss

Antetokounmpo (concussion) supplied 33 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

The Greek Freak had somewhat of a slow start before picking it up in the second half, finishing with his customary team-high figures in scoring and rebounds by the final buzzer. Antetokounmpo's point total was actually his highest of the season, and he appears to be fully recovered from the blow to the head suffered against the Magic two games ago that led to him missing last Monday's contest against the Raptors. Although the Bucks' perfect record is now by the wayside, the 23-year-old will look to continue spearheading Milwaukee's stellar season-opening run against the Kings on Sunday.