Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in double-digit loss
Antetokounmpo supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.
With Eric Bledsoe (ankle) sidelined and Malcolm Brogdon (quad) being forced from the game early, it was somewhat surprising that Antetokounmpo didn't pace the Bucks in shot attempts and scoring. Khris Middleton had the distinction of leading in both of those categories, but the Greek Freak still managed his second straight double-double and third in his last four games overall. However, Antetokounmpo's scoring total was his lowest since Jan. 8, which partly stemmed from the fact that he put up his fewest amount of field-goal tries of the last seven contests. Given his typically prominent role in the team's attack, Antetokounmpo is likely to see a bump in usage if the Bucks' aforementioned backcourt injuries carry over into Friday night's contest against the Knicks.
