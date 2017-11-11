Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Friday's win

Antetokounmpo managed 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.

After opening November with a modest 14-point output, Antetokounmpo has his scoring back up to its usual levels, as he's posted between 28 and 40 points in the subsequent three games. The Greek Freak's rebound total also represented his second game with double-digit boards in November and he's now compiled five double-doubles in the last eight contests. Antetokounmpo seemed to mesh well with the debuting Eric Bledsoe as well, which could be a harbinger of even better production to come as the season unfolds.