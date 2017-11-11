Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Antetokounmpo managed 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.
After opening November with a modest 14-point output, Antetokounmpo has his scoring back up to its usual levels, as he's posted between 28 and 40 points in the subsequent three games. The Greek Freak's rebound total also represented his second game with double-digit boards in November and he's now compiled five double-doubles in the last eight contests. Antetokounmpo seemed to mesh well with the debuting Eric Bledsoe as well, which could be a harbinger of even better production to come as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Attains second 40-point game of season•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts together two-way effort Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles to score Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lone bright spot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 33 points, grabs 11 boards Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...