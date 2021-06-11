Antetokounpo turned in 33 points (14-31 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 win over the Nets.

Although the All-Star's woes from the free-throw line continued in Game 3, he put enough production together to post a good number in what was a must-win game for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo will consistently deliver exemplary rebound numbers, but his shooting accuracy has left a bit to be desired against the Nets, especially from long range. He converted only one three-pointer in eight attempts in the victory.