Antetokounmpo racked up 27 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to Houston.

Antetokounmpo was limited to 32-34 minutes Tuesday according to coach Doc Rivers, as the Bucks continue to exercise caution with his calf to keep him fresh for the postseason. Milwaukee's next back-to-back set begins March 4 against Atlanta and March 5 versus Dallas, so a maintenance day could be on the table for one of those contests.