Antetokounmpo amassed 26 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 loss to the Kings.

While his 26-point performance marked a season low, Antetokounmpo still led Milwaukee in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. The two-time MVP stuffed the stat sheet en route to his fourth double-double across five regular-season appearances, grabbing a team-high 11 boards. The superstar also tied Ryan Rollins for the team-best mark in assists and has dished out at least seven in four consecutive outings.