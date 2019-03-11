Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss Sunday
Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Spurs.
The Bucks have already clinched a playoff berth, however, the Raptors are closing in on the number one seed. The Bucks sit two wins clear, although the Raptors will be in action again Monday against the Cavaliers. The number one seed likely means a lot to the franchise and Antetokounmpo is obviously a major part of their success going forward. That being said, he has had a number of minor injury concern this season and they will be careful with him, so he can be fully healthy for the playoffs. Owners need to hope he can remain injury free and that sporadic rest in blowout games is enough to offset the games missed.
