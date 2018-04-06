Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss Thursday

Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points (7-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to Brooklyn.

This was a tough one for the Bucks to lose, and although they are assured of a playoff berth, it is not the kind of play they are looking go forward with. Antetokounmpo put up his standard value across the board but did struggle with his shot in this one. The Bucks will likely want to avoid the eighth seed and should play the season out, giving Antetokounmpo plenty of court time.