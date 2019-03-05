Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss
Antetokounmpo recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes Monday against Phoenix.
Antetokounmpo finished with yet another outstanding line, although he uncharacteristically struggled to convert from the charity stripe, making just 5-of-10 free-throws in Monday's surprising loss to the Suns. He's recorded a double-double in each of his past three games and continues to enhance his MVP case on a nightly basis.
