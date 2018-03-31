Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in OT win
Antetokounmpo provided 27 points (8-20 FG, 11-15 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime win over the Lakers.
Antetokounmpo thus wrapped up March with a flourish, scoring between 25 and 32 points in the last four games while shooting 55.6 percent or better in five of the last six. The Greek Freak shows no signs of the slowing down during the stretch run as the Bucks continue to jockey for the playoffs, as he averaged 27.5 points (on 54.1 percent shooting) 9.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals across 36.6 minutes across 14 contests during the month.
