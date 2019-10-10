Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in preseason win
Antetokounmpo supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
As his final line implies, Antetokoumpo was in midseason form, checking off every box on the stat sheet while taking advantage of a Jazz starting five that was missing Rudy Gobert (rest) down low. The multi-talented big man is an MVP candidate heading into the regular season after posting career bests in points (27.7), rebounds (12.5) and assists (5.9) during a 2018-19 campaign that ended in a disappointing postseason loss to the Raptors.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 24 points in losing effort•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big stat line in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates the boards in tough loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates as Bucks go up 2-0•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge stat line in Game 1 win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in series-clinching win•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.