Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in preseason win

Antetokounmpo supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

As his final line implies, Antetokoumpo was in midseason form, checking off every box on the stat sheet while taking advantage of a Jazz starting five that was missing Rudy Gobert (rest) down low. The multi-talented big man is an MVP candidate heading into the regular season after posting career bests in points (27.7), rebounds (12.5) and assists (5.9) during a 2018-19 campaign that ended in a disappointing postseason loss to the Raptors.