Antetokounmpo ended with 33 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 victory over the Hawks.
Antetokounmpo came into the game under a slight injury cloud but certainly showed no ill-effects as he dominated the Hawks in the paint. His free throw shooting remains an issue but his ability to get to the basket whenever he wants more than makes up for his inefficiency from the line. Having now established a lead in the series, the Bucks will be looking to repeat this effort in Game 4 before heading home where they could very well be in a position to advance to the NBA Finals.
