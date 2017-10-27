Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 42 minutes during a 96-89 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
The 28 points and 47.6 percent field goal percentage in Thursday's game marked season lows for Antetokounmpo, which shows how well he has played so far. He was only three assists shy of a triple-double and had at least three steals for the third time so far this season. The two three-pointers made marked a season high as did the 42 minutes he received.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another 30-point effort Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores career-high 44 points in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records another 30-point game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 37 points in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Debuts with 24 in preseason loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will make preseason debut Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season