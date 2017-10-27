Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss

Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 42 minutes during a 96-89 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

The 28 points and 47.6 percent field goal percentage in Thursday's game marked season lows for Antetokounmpo, which shows how well he has played so far. He was only three assists shy of a triple-double and had at least three steals for the third time so far this season. The two three-pointers made marked a season high as did the 42 minutes he received.