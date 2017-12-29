Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory
Antetokounmpo had 22 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 102-96 victory over the Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo had a relatively quiet game Thursday, failing to record a defensive stat or a free-throw attempt for the first time this season. He has seen some of the offensive pressure shifted away from him with Eric Bledsoe taking up some of the slack. This has allowed his efficiency to increase to an amazing 54.5 percent from the field. He will look to get back to his old ways when the team travels to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Friday.
