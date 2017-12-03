Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory

Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-22 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 victory over the Kings.

Antetokounmpo continued his MVP caliber season, collecting another 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds. He has been simply amazing this season, taking his game to yet another level. Not only has he increased his scoring by almost seven points per game, he has also improved on his already elite field-goal percentage. The addition of Eric Bledsoe does not appear to have slowed him down at all, and he will likely be in the discussion for the top award, come season end.