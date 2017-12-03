Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory
Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-22 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 victory over the Kings.
Antetokounmpo continued his MVP caliber season, collecting another 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds. He has been simply amazing this season, taking his game to yet another level. Not only has he increased his scoring by almost seven points per game, he has also improved on his already elite field-goal percentage. The addition of Eric Bledsoe does not appear to have slowed him down at all, and he will likely be in the discussion for the top award, come season end.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts 32 points in blowout win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for double-double in return to action•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee injury Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...