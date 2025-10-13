Antetokounmpo produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 21 minutes of Sunday's 127-121 preseason win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo's preseason was delayed due to COVID-19, but he looked to be in mid-season form Sunday and he can thank his stint at EuroBasket for that. On the court, Antetokounmpo looked to be business as usual, but the rumors of his future with the franchise continues to dominate the headlines.