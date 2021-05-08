Antetokounmpo tallied 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 141-133 win over the Rockets.

The 26-year-old came three assists shy of his eighth triple-double of the season. Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a beat since sitting out a game back on April 30 due to a tweaked ankle. He's averaging 31.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over his past four games. He'll look to help make it five wins in a row for the third-seeded Bucks on Monday on the road against the Spurs.