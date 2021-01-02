Antetokounmpo posted 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-18 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo logged under 30 minutes for the third time this season, but he posted his fourth double-double in comfortable fashion. The reigning MVP had an off game against the Heat on Dec. 29 when he scored nine points in 24 minutes, but he's been his usual self in the other games he's played, posting four double-doubles and a triple-double in those five contests.