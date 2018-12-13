Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles Wednesday

Antetokounmpo produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Pacers.

After being held out last game with a neck issue, Antetokounmpo was able to play Wednesday night, although looked little like himself during the game. He still managed a double-double, but he passed up many shots and took a back seat on the offensive end of the court. Hopefully his health will approve and he will be more aggressive going forward.