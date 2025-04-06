Now Playing

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles but is trending toward not playing in New Orleans on Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, the Bucks will likely turn to Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince and Chris Livingston to help pick up the slack.

