Share Video

Link copied!

Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for Friday's Game 3 against Indiana.

Antetokounmpo has been putting up shots in recent days but hadn't yet resumed running or cutting as of Wednesday. As a result, he'll likely be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game due to his calf issue. Assuming he's sidelined, his next chance to suit up will be in Sunday's Game 4.

More News