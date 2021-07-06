Antetokounmpo (knee) is considered doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Suns on Tuesday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee during Game 4 of that series, and he's expected to be sidelined for the third consecutive contest Tuesday, which will mark exactly one week since he suffered the injury. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will lead Milwaukee into the Finals opener with Antetokounmpo unlikely to be available.