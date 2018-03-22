Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful Friday vs. Bulls
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo suffered a right ankle sprain in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Clippers and was unable to return. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is at this time, but there is no doubt that the Bucks are going to take every precautionary measure possible with the start of the playoffs just around the corner. Antetokounmpo's next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Spurs, but in his absence, look for Jabari Parker to be the most likely candidate to enter the starting lineup and take on a larger minutes load.
