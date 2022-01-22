Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Kings due to right knee soreness.
The two-time MVP will presumably sit out on the second half of the back-to-back. Friday, he played 37 minutes and posted 30 points, 12 boards, three dimes, two blocks and one steal. In his likely absence, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton should run most of the offense, while increased workloads could be in store for Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye and other wings/forwards.
