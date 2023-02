Antetkounmpo (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus Phoenix.

Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful with a right quad contusion. The superstar forward suffered the injury in Friday's blowout win over the Heat. Bobby Portis, Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder will likely see extended minutes in Antetokounmpo's expected absence.