Antetokounmpo (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against Toronto.

Antetokounmpo was initially deemed questionable for Friday's matchup, but he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff and is unlikely to suit up against the Raptors. Assuming he's unavailable, Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis and Danilo Gallinari would likely see an uptick in playing time.