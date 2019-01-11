Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful
Antetokounmpo (hip/quad) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report Thursday with quad soreness and a left hip bruise, and after originally being listed as probable, it appears as though the Bucks will keep their star on the sideline Friday night in Washington. It's likely just precautionary, but Milwaukee will surely provide an update on Antetokounmpo's status if it is anything serious. With D.J. Wilson questionable to play due to a bruised left hip, the Bucks could be fairly light on frontcourt depth, which likely means extended minutes for both Ersan Ilyasova and Thon Maker.
