Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers.

As expected, Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Achilles) have both been downgraded from doubtful to out. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains probable. Bobby Portis should continue to start for Antetokounmpo and will need to play an even larger role on offense due to Lillard missing his first game of the postseason. Antetokounmpo has yet to progress to team drills, but his next chance to suit up will come during Game 5 on Tuesday.