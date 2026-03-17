Antetokounmpo (ankle) won't play Tuesday night against the Cavaliers, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Antetokounmpo carried a questionable tag into Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain, and the team has since made the decision to sit him down. Milwaukee has several other key rotation players on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's clash, including Myles Turner (calf), Ryan Rollins (illness) and Ousmane Dieng (illness), so the squad could be thin in the frontcourt depending on things shake out leading up to tipoff.