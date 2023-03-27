Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Monday against Detroit.
Antetokounmpo was initially probable, but now he'll sit this one out along with Jrue Holiday (personal). With Antetokounmpo out, Bobby Portis will likely see a big bump in usage and we may see more of Pat Connaughton.
