Antetokounmpo (back) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards.

Although it's a downgrade for Antetokounmpo, there doesn't seem to be much real concern that he won't be available against Washington. The superstar forward's status should be confirmed closer to Wednesday's tipoff.

