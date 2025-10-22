Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (back) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards.
Although it's a downgrade for Antetokounmpo, there doesn't seem to be much real concern that he won't be available against Washington. The superstar forward's status should be confirmed closer to Wednesday's tipoff.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 16 points with two steals•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: To play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play vs. Detroit•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Non-contact work at camp•