Antetokounmpo (knee) has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's game in Memphis.
Antetokounmpo was listed as "probable" on the initial injury report, so the downgrade to questionable suggests he didn't feel quite right at shootaround. Giannis will essentially be a game-time call for this one, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him sit out Milwaukee's final game heading into the break against a 19-36 squad. If he does hit the sidelines, Bobby Portis could get a spot-start and Damian Lillard would see a sizeable uptick in usage.
