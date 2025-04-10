Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is now listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo was originally listed as probable for Thursday due to left shoulder Tendinopathy but is now deemed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. If the superstar forward is ultimately ruled out, Bobby Portis will likely receive increased playing time.
