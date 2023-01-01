Antetokounmpo is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards due to left knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo escaped the initial injury report that ruled out both Jrue Holiday (illness) and Khris Middleton (knee) and left George Hill (illness) questionable, but he's now a late addition leading up to the contest. The team should provide a more concrete designation as the 8 PM ET tipoff draws near.