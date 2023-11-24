Antetokounmpo (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable for Friday's In-Season Tournament game, but he's trending in the wrong direction following the team's morning shootaround. If Antetokounmpo is sidelined, Bobby Portis, MarJon Beauchamp, Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson would be candidates for increased roles, though Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton would presumably lead the Bucks' offense.