Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drills game-winner to defeat Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points (14-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable leading up to tipoff due to a lingering knee issue, but he sure looked healthy throughout Monday's clash. He poured in 30-plus points for the fifth time in six appearances this season, and he did so an an efficient fashion. Antetokounmpo put the cherry on top of his performance by drilling a fadeaway from the left elbow as time expired in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
