Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 20 in Sunday's OT loss

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

He's now scored at least 20 points, recorded at least a double-double, or both in seven straight games, and the Bucks' franchise player is averaging 23.7 points, 10.2 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals through 10 games in February. That scoring pace is actually down from his numbers in the first three-plus months of the season, but Antetokounmpo will likely heat up again down the stretch as the team fights to hang onto a playoff spot.