Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 20 in Sunday's OT loss
Antetokounmpo scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
He's now scored at least 20 points, recorded at least a double-double, or both in seven straight games, and the Bucks' franchise player is averaging 23.7 points, 10.2 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals through 10 games in February. That scoring pace is actually down from his numbers in the first three-plus months of the season, but Antetokounmpo will likely heat up again down the stretch as the team fights to hang onto a playoff spot.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 points in 45 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 32 in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Paces team with double-double Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...