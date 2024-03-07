Antetokounmpo supplied a team-high 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-90 loss to Golden State.

After missing Monday's game due to a sore Achilles, Antetokounmpo returned and was his usual productive self despite some tight defense by the Warriors, scoring more than 20 points for the ninth straight game. The perennial MVP contender is averaging 30.4 points, 11.0 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting an incredible 67.8 percent from the floor and 64.3 percent from beyond the arc.