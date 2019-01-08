Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 30 in win

Antetokounmpo had 30 points (13-30 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's win over Utah.

Antetokounmpo followed up Saturday's 43-point performance with another big scoring night, as he topped 30 points for the fifth time in his last seven contests. The MVP candidate played 35 minutes before fouling out with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.