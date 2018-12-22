Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 30 points in Friday's win
Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Celtics.
The final score did not do the Bucks any justice Friday, as they took control of the game early which did limit the playing time of the starters. Antetokounmpo still managed a game-high 30 points including 13-of-17 from the free-throw line. His efficiency from the charity stripe continues to bring down his value, given the volume at which he typically gets to the line.
