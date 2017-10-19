Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 37 points in regular season opener

Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo was dominant despite totaling more turnovers (five) than assists. The fifth-year forward figures to be a major factor in the race for MVP, both in fantasy and reality.